Monday is the last day to register for Aug. primary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The last day to register to vote is Monday, July 20 for the Primary Elections.
If you haven’t already, there are two ways to register to vote.
You can either pick up an application at any election’s office during their office hours and fill it out while you’re there.
Or download the application and fill it out at home, but it must be mailed in and postmarked by Monday, July 20.
The second way to register is online. It’s very convenient says Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
“It will ask you some questions. You provide some information, including a Florida driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. So one or the other,” says Turner.
Just be sure to submit your online application by midnight.
The Primary Elections are on Tuesday, August 18th.
