LEO’s investigating the murders of three men that happened during a fishing trip in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officers are investigating the murders of three men that were killed during a fishing trip in Polk County on Friday.
This occurred at Lake Streety in Frostproff and reports say that the three men were all close friends.
The Polk County Sheriff says this was one of the worst murder scenes he’s ever seen.
Investigators say one of the victims arrived first and that’s when he was beaten and fatally shot.
The other two men soon pulled up, and they were beaten and fatally shot too.
“This is one of the things the murders didn’t count on ...was able to call his father and say help, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County said. “His father who was home and asleep heard the call from his son and knew where they were fishing, got up jumped got dressed and drove here immediately.”
There is currently a $5,000 reward for anyone who has any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s).
