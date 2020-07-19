Deputies searching for missing 102-year-old Sarasota woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing 102-year-old Sarasota woman.
Deputies say Elvera Rogers was last seen on Saturday night around 11:55 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
According to deputies, she was leaving her job and driving her vehicle, a 2007 light blue colored Hyundai with a Florida tag that reads ‘Y58-HGH.' It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Rogers is Caucasian, stands at four-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs around 85 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She resides in the 6200 block of Greenview Drive in Sarasota.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call SCSO at 941-861-4260 or 941-861-4900. An anonymous tip can left with Crime Stoppers if you call 941-366-TIPS (8477) or you can send it in online to their website.
