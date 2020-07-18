21-year-old Florida woman killed during fatal crash in Sarasota on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old Arcadia City woman was killed during a fatal traffic crash on Friday afternoon in Sarasota.
This crash took place around 3:35 p.m. on I-75 and River Road, and this was a single-vehicular crash.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the woman was traveling northbound in the left lane on I-75 in a sports utility vehicle when she was approaching River Road.
According to troopers, she traveled off the roadway to the left for unknown reasons. Her vehicle then overturned and crashed into a tree.
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene due to the injuries she suffered.
Her identity remains unknown at this time, but troopers say her family has been notified about the tragic incident.
