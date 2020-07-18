REMEMBERING REP. JOHN LEWIS: “He was a legend.”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -United States representative John Lewis died at the age of 80 on Friday.
Lewis announced in December he had stage four pancreatic cancer. Whether you met him in person or read about Lewis in history class many describe him as a civil rights icon.
Residents of the Suncoast say Lewis left a big legacy behind. Many describe him as a man with a drive to bring equality.
“Unmovable, steadfast,” said Sarasota commissioner, Willie Shaw when describing Lewis.
“An advocate, he was a legend,” said Suncoast Women of Action president, Helen James.
“Someone who had integrity and passion to make this country and the world a better place,” said Suncoast Reverend, Charles McKenzie.
"His legacy would be his own words," said Shaw.
Lewis, as a US Representative and activist was a man of many words.
“We must never ever give up. We must be brave, bold and courageous,” said Lewis a few years ago during a speech.
He may be most famous for his “Bloody Sunday” march many years ago. It was a pivotal moment for voting rights.
“That became one of my vivid memories. Him on the Edmund Pettus bridge involved in the 1965 March from Selma to Montgomery,” said Rev. McKenzie.
“Coming across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. He had his head busted. They had dogs on them they had everything just because they wanted to give everyone a chance to vote,” said James.
Before his passing Lewis recalled the moment garnished in history forever.
“I thought I was going to die. I thought I saw death. I thought it was the last March. 53 years later I don’t know how I made it back across this bridge,” said Lewis during a network interview.
Decades after that very moment people say he helped pave the way. Lewis was arrested dozens of times while trying to push for change.
"We have to continue to carry the torch. He had a torch and we can't let that torch go out," said James.
A historical icon passing away and leaving a lasting impact.
"Ms. Rosa sat, so he and Martin, so John Lewis and Martin could walk. They walked so Mr. Obama could run. Mr. Obama ran so our children will be able to soar," said Shaw.
Many of the people we spoke to say the best way to honor Lewis is by voting.
