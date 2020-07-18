Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is searching for a 15-year-old girl that has been reported missing out of Bradenton.
Police say Katherine Bardales has been missing since July 8, when she left her home in the middle of the night.
It is unknown what she was wearing or what direction she went in.
Bardales is Caucasian, stands at four-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts should contact BPD at 941-932-9300.
