A masked Elvis Presley statue serves as a reminder to the communtiy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Driving westbound on Swift road approaching Stickney Point road you’ll see a masked Elvis Presley statue.
The nearly 6-foot wooden figure is right outside “The Blue Heirloom “antique store.
Martin Sperber says they decided to mask-up the “King of Rock” when the Coronavirus Pandemic struck.
“When COVID first broke out in March, we had to shut down. When we open back up ...the store owners put a mask on him just to show solidarity and support to those all the people who are trying to do right,”says Sperber.
The antique store enforces Elvis’ mask message by asking anyone who comes in to wear a mask since Sarasota County doesn’t have any kind of mask mandate.
“It doesn’t make sense that people aren’t masking up. It’s uncomfortable. It’s inconvenient but it’s life right now,” says Sperber.
Diane Smith owns “Diane’s Pawfections Pet Spa” right next to the Blue Heirloom, she says the statue has become somewhat of a mask celebrity.
“Everyone stops by in the parking lot I’ll take his picture. I stand by them it’s like an icon now it’s wonderful,” says Smith.
The masked Elvis statue is a reminder to the community to do their part, wear a mask to help fight the spread of this virus.
“Well, I think it’s good for health for everybody else. He looks good and he staying safe and keeping me safe”, says Steve Apostoli.
