First Alert Weather: Saturday, July 18, 2020 - Another hot day tomorrow with afternoon sea breeze driven showers & thunderstorms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
For tonight, a few lingering showers are possible before midnight, otherwise skies will partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
For tomorrow, the typical summertime weather pattern will continue with mostly sunny skies during the morning with showers and storms developing and building out east. The sea breeze collision will likely take place along the west coast and that’s when showers and thunderstorms will quickly develop during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid-90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 102-106 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.7, which is extreme. Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
