FDOH reports 12,479 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 350,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,982 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Sunday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 87 deaths since Saturday’s update.
345,612 of those total cases involve Florida residents. In terms of overall cases, it is an increase of 12,479 reported cases since Saturday.
The DOH has processed 3,002,641 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous eight days.
DeSantis also announced that Remdisivir is on the way to hospitals all-around the state. According to the governor, about 30,000 more vials of the drug will be sent to Florida hospitals over the next 48 to 72 hours and is expected to help more than 5,000 patients.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 6,569 Residents: 6,497 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 72
Conditions and Care Deaths: 143 Hospitalizations* Residents: 405 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,077 (47%) Female: 3,354 (52%) Unknown/No data: 66 (<1%)
Race: Black: 500 (8%) White: 2,511 (39%) Other: 568 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,918 (45%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,438 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 1,792 (28%) Unknown/No Data: 3,267 (50%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 4,245 Residents: 4,197 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 48
Conditions and Care Deaths: 106 Hospitalizations* Residents: 287 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,946 (46%) Female: 2,189 (52%) Unknown/No data: 62 (<1%)
Race: Black: 228 (5%) White: 1,719 (41%) Other: 299 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,951 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 367 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,509 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 2,321 (55%)
