DeSantis announces Florida counties will be receiving funds from the Cares Act to assist with rent and mortgage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that money will be going to residents who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage in the state.
DeSantis says the 75 million dollars is coming from the Cares Act.
It will be distributed to the counties, and from there it will be given out to people who need it.
It’s not yet known how much money Sarasota County and Manatee County will receive.
Starting on Monday, the Coronavirus Relief Fund hotline will be available for homeowners or renters who are impacted.
The number you should call is 1-888-362-7885.
