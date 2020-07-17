Summer storm pattern in full swing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The changing winds have brought a big change in our weather as of late. It looks like this pattern will stick with us through the next 7 days.
The steady west wind that we have been experiencing is long gone has high pressure centered over Bermuda will bring east to southeast winds during much of the day with a west wind developing by mid afternoon near the coast as the sea breeze develops.
This breeze will be pinned rather close to the coast which means the best chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be from around I-75 west to the beaches.
Some additional moisture will be moving in so expect the storms to have a little bit more punch during the afternoon and early evening on Saturday.
The high on Saturday will be 92 with a heat index in the low 100′s. The rain chance is at 70% from I-75 westward to 50% east of there.
Sunday we start off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s. We quickly warm to near 92 by early afternoon. Skies will begin to cloud up by around 2 p.m. with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about through the late afternoon and early evening.
This normal summer pattern will continue through the work week with high pressure anchored over Bermuda.
Boaters look for east winds at 10-15 kts. with generally mostly sunny skies in the morning and then afternoon storms closing in during the afternoon. These storms will be moving in from the mainland out toward the Gulf. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light to moderate chop on the waters.
