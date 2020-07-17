Masks are now required at Venice Farmers Market

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Face coverings will be required at the Venice Farmers Market this Saturday, July 18.
If customers do not have a face covering, cloth masks will be provided for them by the Market, while supplies last.
The city says that staff and vendors will be complying with CDC guidelines for outdoor shopping.
The Market reopened on July 11, with all staff and vendors wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing stations available. Their plan has been approved by the City of Venice in order to comply with all federal, state and local guidelines for food and personal safety. Please visit the Market website, www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org, and select the FAQ tab to read about the new operating guidelines.
During the construction of the new Fire Station 1 and expansion of Venice City Hall, the Farmers Market has relocated out of the parking lot but is still operating at City Hall. The Market will set up on W. Venice Avenue between Harbor Drive and Avenue des Parques, located between City Hall and the Hecksher Park tennis courts. Summer hours are from 8 a.m. to noon.
Only service animals will be allowed during current COVID-19 rules.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.