Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult.
Officers are looking for Shawn Spangler. Spangler last had contact with his family at around 10 a.m. Friday morning and was saying things that concerned his family members.
He is driving a 2010 White 4D Cadillac with Florida tag-IS08ZL and was last known to be heading north on I-75 in Hernando County.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011
