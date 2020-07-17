Florida DOH reports 4,805 COVID-19 related deaths after website glitch briefly doubles totals

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 4,805 COVID-19 related deaths after a website glitch initially reported double those totals. The numbers have since been corrected.
“There was a technical issue on the Florida Department of Health dashboard this morning causing incorrect data to be displayed. The Department has diagnosed and fixed the issue. The numbers on the dashboard are now correct,” a spokesperson with the DOH tells ABC7.
There have been 327,241 confirmed cases involving 323,002 Florida residents. The state broke down the following numbers in regards to hospitalizations and death rates involving Florida residents across the duration of the pandemic:
Hospitalizations 20,191 (6% of all cases)
The new total of deaths among Florida residents since the last report is 128.
Locally, Manatee County climbed over 6,000 cases this week.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 6,133 Residents: 6,065 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 68
Conditions and Care Deaths: 143 Hospitalizations* Residents: 396 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,867 (47%) Female: 3,144 (52%) Unknown/No data: 54 (<1%)
Race: Black: 477 (8%) White: 2,396 (40%) Other: 495 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,697 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,365 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 1,702 (28%) Unknown/No Data: 2,998 (49%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 3,880 Residents: 3,837 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 43
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 281 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,809 (47%) Female: 1,981 (52%) Unknown/No data: 47 (<1%)
Race: Black: 202 (5%) White: 1,596 (42%) Other: 261 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,778 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 349 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,413 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 2,075 (54%)
