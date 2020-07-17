Due to staffing issues, the City of Bradenton extends recycling pickup suspension

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton will continue a temporary suspension of picking up recyclables for another week in order to allocate resources to garbage pickup.
The continuation of the suspension is necessary because of a reduction in available personnel in the City’s Solid Waste Division while several employees await COVID-19 test results.
The temporary suspension was effective beginning Friday, July 10, initially for a week until July 17 and will now continue through July 24. The City will continue to monitor staffing levels and a determination will be made regarding any additional suspension of recycling services.
Solid Waste collectors have worked hard to keep up with the more-than-double volume of yard waste generated by higher numbers of residents staying home during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.