Curbside yard waste collections impacted by COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, July 20, curbside collections of yard waste in Sarasota County will be suspended temporarily due to COVID-19.
Earlier this week, officials confirmed that at least five county employees have tested positive for COVID-19 within the fire department and public utilities.
The county has temporarily suspended curbside collections for yard waste in unincorporated Sarasota County for up to three weeks. Residents can dispose yard waste at the Central County Landfill during operating hours, standard disposal fees will apply.
Central County Solid Waste Disposal Complex (Landfill) 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis
Administration Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Landfill and C&D Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Landfill and C&D Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Curbside garbage and recycling collection will continue to run with no changes in service.
