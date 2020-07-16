Water spout spotted near Holmes beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A line of strong storms developed as the east coast breeze made it all the way over the west coast breeze which was pinned along the coast.
The opposing winds along with outflow boundaries from previous storms created enough twist to produce this impressive water spout. The spout started shortly after 6 p.m. and spun out in about 8 minutes.
There are no damages reported at this time.
This video from John Cadmus from Cortez Watersports in Cortez.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.