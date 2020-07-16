Stolen vehicles lead to a portion of North Port losing power

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are on the scene of a crash involving two stolen vehicles. According to police the suspects who stole the cars crashed them at the intersection of Plantation Blvd at Panacea Blvd and then ran away from the scene.
North Port Police say 3 suspects have been caught, they are juveniles from outside of the area
One of the vehicles hit a power transformer and caused a power outage in that area. No word on how long power will be out.
We will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
