Publix to require shoppers to wear masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting July 21, shoppers at Publix are required to wear face coverings while inside the store.
Customers will be required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths. This new mandate is encouraged by the CDC for most individuals.
Publix has already put into place new measures to help customers maintain social distancing. Aisles are now one-way to reduce your chances of passing another shopper and the store has marked off 6-foot increments at checkout.
