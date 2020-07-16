Florida reports 156 new deaths in the state

(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | July 16, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 12:00 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 156 new COVID-19 deaths across the state.

As of Thursday morning, there are 315,775 positive confirmed cases and 4,677 COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 2,819,000 tests have been performed in Florida during the course of the pandemic.

In the Suncoast, Sarasota County has reported no new deaths and Manatee County has reported four. Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 5,914   Residents: 5,850   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 64

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 143   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 380     Non-Residents: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 2,779  (48%)   Female: 3,023 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 48 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 466  (8%)   White: 2,322  (40%)   Other: 458  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,604  (45%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,326  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,651  (28%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,873  (49%)  

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 3,724   Residents: 3,682   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 42

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 100   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 280     Non-Residents: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 1,752  (48%)   Female: 1,882 (51%)   Unknown/No data: 48 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 195  (5%)   White: 1,554  (42%)   Other: 241  (7%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,692  (46%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 346  (9%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,390  (38%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,946  (53%) 

