Florida reports 156 new deaths in the state

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 156 new COVID-19 deaths across the state.
As of Thursday morning, there are 315,775 positive confirmed cases and 4,677 COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 2,819,000 tests have been performed in Florida during the course of the pandemic.
In the Suncoast, Sarasota County has reported no new deaths and Manatee County has reported four. Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 5,914 Residents: 5,850 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 64
Conditions and Care Deaths: 143 Hospitalizations* Residents: 380 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,779 (48%) Female: 3,023 (52%) Unknown/No data: 48 (<1%)
Race: Black: 466 (8%) White: 2,322 (40%) Other: 458 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,604 (45%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,326 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 1,651 (28%) Unknown/No Data: 2,873 (49%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 3,724 Residents: 3,682 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 42
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 280 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,752 (48%) Female: 1,882 (51%) Unknown/No data: 48 (<1%)
Race: Black: 195 (5%) White: 1,554 (42%) Other: 241 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,692 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 346 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,390 (38%) Unknown/No Data: 1,946 (53%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.