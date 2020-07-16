First Alert Weather: The pattern shift that brings rain is here

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The east wind pattern is now established. This pattern is typical for Florida weather in the summer and helps bring us our rainy season. When the east wind collides with the west coast sea breeze thunderstorms explode. As the sea breeze becomes less vigorous when the sun fades, the east wind takes over and drives the storms to the coast. In this way everyone gets a chance for rain storms. Timing for the storms is mid to late afternoon for inland locations east of the interstate, and drive time for coastal storms.