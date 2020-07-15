Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Englewood man

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Englewood man.
Deputies say Charles Polk was last in the area of Interstate 4 and Interstate 275 in Tampa on Wednesday around 1:35 p.m, and he did not know exactly where he was.
Polk has been diagnosed with dementia.
He is five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, has a dark tan complexion, blue eyes and medium length brown and grey hair.
Polk was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts.
Deputies say he was last driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida Marine Corp specialty tag that reads ‘UUR5F.'
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-575-5250 or at 941-769-4671.
