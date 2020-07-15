2 Sarasota temples hit by vandal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota area temples were vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.
Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai were both vandalized sometime overnight, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota confirms. Security footage confirms that it was one person behind the damage at both sites.
Howard Tevlowitz, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation says, “By pooling our security footage, we have determined that the perpetrator of both acts was a single man acting alone. We have reason to believe that he was the same man who vandalized Temple Emanu-El three months ago. Every effort is being made to identify this person and take active steps to ensure our community remains the safe, secure, and inclusive home to the Jewish families that live and work in the Sarasota-Manatee area.”
Federation leadership has been in touch with every bricks and mortar Jewish institution in our community today to review security needs and determine where best to focus our resources.
Howard adds, “Our people have been victims of hate for centuries; we MUST work together as a community to combat acts of violence and anti-Semitism whenever and wherever they occur.”
