2 Sarasota temples hit by vandal

Howard Tevlowitz, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation says, “By pooling our security footage, we have determined that the perpetrator of both acts was a single man acting alone. We have reason to believe that he was the same man who vandalized Temple Emanu-El three months ago. Every effort is being made to identify this person and take active steps to ensure our community remains the safe, secure, and inclusive home to the Jewish families that live and work in the Sarasota-Manatee area.”