North Port City Manager suddenly put on leave

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - The North Port City Manager has been placed on leave in a surprising move following a complaint filed with the city’s human resources department.
According to the North Port Sun, Pete Lear has been given high marks for his job as city manager this year, but at a city council meeting Lear announced that he would take no pay increase for the year, but wanted an immediate vacation. After a short discussion, commissioners voted 4-1 to place Lear on administrative leave.
The leave is in place as an investigation into an complaint filed with the city’s Human Resources Department. City officials would not discuss the nature of the complaint or the identity of the person who filed it. Lear quickly left the meeting without taking questions.
City Commissioners named assistant city manager Jason Yarborough as acting city manager until the investigation is completed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.