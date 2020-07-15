NASA invests $51 Million in innovative ideas from U.S. small businesses including 11 small businesses from Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
NASA has selected 409 technology proposals for the first phase of funding from the agency’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. The contracts will provide approximately $51 million to 312 small businesses in 44 states and Washington, D.C.
NASA has selected 14 technology proposals from 11 Florida-based small businesses. The Space Agency depends on America’s small businesses for innovative technology development that helps to achieve a wide range of missions.
“We invest not only in small businesses to hope that they can mature and grow their own ideas and technologies to bring to market, but also so that they have a chance to work with us at NASA and our exciting missions,” says Jenn Gustetic, NASA’s SBIR & STTR Program Executive.
Interdisciplinary Consulting Corporation, known as IC2, has received 22 awards from NASA over the years, and this year they were awarded two contracts.
President of Interdisciplinary Consulting Corporation (IC2), David Mills, states “One of them is an optical wall shear stress sensor that we’ve already commercialized, and we are looking to adapt it a little bit to provide a two-dimensional wall shear stress measurement instead of a one-dimensional. The other contract that we were selected for was an optical pressure sensor. That would be used in flight test applications.”
This has been an extremely important year for small businesses to receive financial awards from NASA considering the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. While, IC2 has seen a recent decrease in produce
“In the last couple of years, we’ve finally started to transition to some more commercial product sells. But, since 2011 we’ve been entirely funded on the SBIR and the STTR programs,” say’s Mills.
Another Florida business receiving the phase one award is ArchieMD. This proposal stems from a technology they developed for the Department of Defense that would allow a medic to treat a soldier in a remote area that may need an advanced medical procedure. A short clip is filmed of the injury which is then transferred over to a medical professional in a remote location, then they are able to use animations and annotations to intervene and guide them to help perform the treatment on the injury.
Dr. Robert Levine, President and Chief Medical Officer at ArchieMD say’s “It could be a lifesaving intervention if someone has a severe condition or a bad injury so far from home, we’re hopeful that we can doing something to intervene and help them, and we think this would work well in space due to a lack of medical experience from astronauts who are up there.”
A phase one award is the first step in helping these small businesses bring their technologies and ideas to market. Upon the completion of phase 1, NASA will then select and award companies with phase two contracts.
“Phase two is focused on the actual development, demonstration and delivery of the innovation. Creating a prototype is really the goal of the phase two award. So, those are a little higher dollar value and take a little more time. Phase two tend to be around seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars and tend to take around two years to complete,” says Gustetic.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.