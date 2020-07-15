Late day storms are back for Suncoast

Slight cooler evenings and mornings ahead

First Alert Weather - 6:00pm July 15, 2020
By Bob Harrigan | July 15, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 7:37 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a long time that we have seen storms firing up along the sea breeze here along the Suncoast. We did just that on Wednesday afternoon.

Storms finally broke through the I-75 corridor and brought rain west of interstate. Lakewood Ranch had some fairly heavy rain with a line of storms which moved through.

Sea breeze storms to bring scattered storms on Thursday
Sea breeze storms to bring scattered storms on Thursday (Source: WWSB)

Afternoon and evening storms will be possible again on Thursday as wind out of the ENE will collide with the west coast sea breeze mainly east of I-75. These storms will then progress toward the beaches in the late afternoon. There will be a better chance for some rain along area beaches beginning Thursday.

Throughout the early part of the day expect mostly sunny skies with a 50% for these late day storms. The high will be near 90 and a feels like from 100-104 during the afternoon.

Friday look for more of the same with late day storms a real good bet. Like we see every summer some may get some heavy rain while others may not see a drop. That is the way it goes for a Florida summer.

The weekend we will see scattered afternoon and evening storms some of those will bring some heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

For boaters expect NE/NW 10kts and seas 1-2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.