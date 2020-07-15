Late day storms are back for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a long time that we have seen storms firing up along the sea breeze here along the Suncoast. We did just that on Wednesday afternoon.
Storms finally broke through the I-75 corridor and brought rain west of interstate. Lakewood Ranch had some fairly heavy rain with a line of storms which moved through.
Afternoon and evening storms will be possible again on Thursday as wind out of the ENE will collide with the west coast sea breeze mainly east of I-75. These storms will then progress toward the beaches in the late afternoon. There will be a better chance for some rain along area beaches beginning Thursday.
Throughout the early part of the day expect mostly sunny skies with a 50% for these late day storms. The high will be near 90 and a feels like from 100-104 during the afternoon.
Friday look for more of the same with late day storms a real good bet. Like we see every summer some may get some heavy rain while others may not see a drop. That is the way it goes for a Florida summer.
The weekend we will see scattered afternoon and evening storms some of those will bring some heavy rain and dangerous lightning.
For boaters expect NE/NW 10kts and seas 1-2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
