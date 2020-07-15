Is Florida’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Accurate? Labs Not Reporting Negative Test Results

“But that’s not a good enough reason. That’s because for one thing we are in a pandemic. We need to know what the base is. That’s just as important as knowing who is testing positive or who is testing negative. How many people have we tested and what are their results, but the state should have in their system the capacity to screen incoming data. Otherwise, we are missing a piece, and we are adding confusion for people, which creates a lack of trust,” explained Dr. Jay Wolfson.