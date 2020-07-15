First Alert Weather: Transition day on the Suncoast

Tomorrow will be a more typical summer time pattern. Winds will be out of the east and the east coast sea breeze will be forced toward our coast, just as our west coast sea breezes had been forced to the east coast in the days past. This wind shift will tend to pin our sea breeze closer to our coast. Since our sea breeze is the trigger for afternoon storms, our rain chances will go up. A bit of dry air will move in Friday morning making the morning hours more comfortable. That will not last as moisture will rapidly return during the day and an upper level pool energy will help boost rain chances for the weekend.