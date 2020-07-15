DeSantis says symptomatic lanes will debut at select drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the state on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference on Wednesday that a few of the state-run COVID-19 drive thru testing sites will be debuting symptomatic lanes starting on Friday.
These lanes will be for people who are getting tested for COVID-19 and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms only.
DeSantis is hopeful that this new lane will speed up the process in Floridians receiving their test results in a quicker manner.
The testing sites where the lanes will debut are located at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade County, War Memorial in Broward County, the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville.
DeSantis continues to remind Floridians that despite the increase of cases on a daily basis, the state is testing at a very high rate. According to DeSantis, the state has been averaging around 90,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the past week.
DeSantis also recommends for Floridians to avoid what he is calling the “Three C’S” especially if social distancing is not possible. The three C’s are closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings.
If you would like to find out more about what DeSantis had to say in his press conference on Wednesday, you can watch the video of the press conference in its entirety below.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.