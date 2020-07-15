City of Bradenton passes mask ordinance that will begin on Friday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday morning, the City of Bradenton passed a mask ordinance that will go into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m., and it will be in place for the next 60 days to follow unless it is cancelled or extended.
The vote passed unanimously with all five commissioners agreeing that the ordinance should be put in place.
This will require business owners to post visible signs at public entrance encouraging customers to wear a face mask into their business.
The ordinance does not specify that a business require for face coverings, but to highly encourage the public to do so, especially if social distancing is not possible.
The entire ordinance can be read below.
