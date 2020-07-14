Suspected skimming device found at 7-11 gas station in Sarasota on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is encouraging customers who may have purchased gas at a specific 7-11 gas station in Sarasota on Monday to pay close to their bank accounts and search for any unknown transactions.
Police say on Monday around 4:00 p.m., a suspected skimming device was found at the 7-11 in the 1100 block of North Tuttle Avenue.
According to police, an inspection service employee who was checking the pumps found the suspected skimming device inside pump number 11. Reports say the pump was last inspected earlier this year on June 11.
Anyone who has visited this 7-11 and may be noticing suspicious activity should contact their bank immediately.
Here are a few safety tips for customers to utilize and remain safe at fuel pumps:
- Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.
- Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card.
- Pay inside and use cash.
Anyone with any information about this case should call SPD at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at this website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.