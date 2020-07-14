SCFD says three more employees test positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department announced on Tuesday that three more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 which brings their total to seven overall of employees that have tested positive.
On June 25th, the department announced their first case followed by an announcement on July 2nd that two additional employees had tested positive with one more positive result coming in the next day on July 3rd.
The conditions of these four individuals is unknown at this time.
The Fire Department and Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing and taking additional steps to clean and decontaminate.
Sarasota County says that going forward all COVID-19 cases involving positive county employees will be updated each Thursday after 3:00 p.m.
This includes emergency services, SCAT, and other front-facing, customer service-related positions.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.