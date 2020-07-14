Sarasota County School Board re-opening plan to be finalized Tuesday afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans for re-opening schools again in Sarasota County will be finalized on Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, a forty page revised draft plan was released by the Sarasota County School District.
The tentative plan has 11 key points the district aims to address. The districts plan to talk about the following things:
- public health and safety measures
- screening and personal preventative measures
- financial impact tracking
- district communication plans
- monitoring plans for systemic and building level practices
- what to do if someone becomes ill
- planning for a resurgence or an intermittent shutdown
- school site plans
- mental health support
- plans for employees
- remote learning option for the continuity of education
The plan also discusses about bringing back face-to-face school days with “responsible safety measures.”
Under the personal preventative and screening protocols section of the draft plan document the district says the students will have to follow the school board and CDC’s guidance on face coverings.
The document shows temperatures wont be taken unless symptoms are evident. “Designated staff may check temperatures in classrooms when students/staff are symptomatic.”
Remote learning is also drafted out extensively in the district’s plan. Some of the expectations of remote learning is that students will interact for a minimum of five hours daily. If your student is in a secondary level the expectation is that they engage for 45 minutes per class.
The school board is work session meeting this morning where they are discussing several topics and school re-opening is one of them.
You can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3SJILzR2F8
At 3 p.m. today during the Board meeting, members will discuss and take action on re-opening plans.
If you’d like the board to hear from you, you can submit a public comment in person at the 3 p.m. meeting or via email before 2 p.m. PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
