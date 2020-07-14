Over 10,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 301,810 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,521 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Wednesday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 112 deaths since Tuesday’s update.
297,876 of those total cases involve Florida residents. It’s an increase of 10,181 reported cases since Tuesday.
The DOH has processed 2,735,953 test results so far.
The City of Venice decided not to move forward on creating an emergency mask wearing ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday.
City Council members seemed to be split about requiring face masks, but Mayor Ron Feinsod was someone who was pushing for the emergency ordinance.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 5,564 Residents: 5,512 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52
Conditions and Care Deaths: 139 Hospitalizations* Residents: 368 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,603 (47%) Female: 2,871 (52%) Unknown/No data: 38 (<1%)
Race: Black: 450 (8%) White: 2,256 (41%) Other: 442 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,364 (43%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,284 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 1,605 (29%) Unknown/No Data: 2,623 (48%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 3,447 Residents: 3,407 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 40
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 272 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,609 (47%) Female: 1,754 (51%) Unknown/No data: 44 (<1%)
Race: Black: 188 (6%) White: 1,516 (44%) Other: 234 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,469 (43%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 332 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 1,368 (40%) Unknown/No Data: 1,707 (50%)
