More storms in the forecast as we get closer to weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a wild ride so far this summer with heat advisories and 6 named storms already. We really haven’t seen our typical afternoon and evening storms fire up and move toward the beaches lately but that is about to change.
High pressure which had been bumped to our south near S. Florida will move back to the NE on Wednesday. By Thursday we will see this high pressure set up near Bermuda which will bring us SE winds through the morning and early afternoon before the sea breeze develops and moves inland.
We will also see an increase in moisture which will bring a much better chance for showers and thundestorms in the late afternoon and evening.
For Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies during the morning and then partly cloudy by the afternoon with a 40% chance for late day storms scattered about. The high will be near 90 with a heat index ranging from 100-105.
Thursday we will see similar conditions with a little better chance for late day storms. By Friday the rain chance will be at 50% for late day storms.
The weekend looks to be a little more dicey with increased moisture and a little upper air disturbance sliding over the Suncoast. This bumps the rain chance to 60%. They will be scattered storms with a majority of the rain coming in the late afternoon and early evening.
The tropics remain quiet for now.
