Manatee County schools will re-open on August 17th, students will have three options

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board making it official on Tuesday night with a 3 to 2 vote. Schools will re-open on August 17th, a week later than the scheduled opening. Students will have three options. They can do their classes online, have a hybrid schedule which means two days at school and three days online or everyday at school.
“I think we have to be thoughtful, it’s my hope that many parents opt for either the hybrid or online learning,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, a Manatee County School Board member.
Charlie Kennedy and Dave Miner were the school board members who opposed this plan. Many parents, teachers and students had a caravan of vehicles circling school district headquarters, honking their horns in opposition to this plan.
“We just don’t feel it’s the right time to open up publicly, we should do online schooling until we have more information, there are just too many concerns,” said Katherine Rockafellow, a teacher in the school district.
“I’m very concerned that there’s just not enough data they’re following,” said Tom Morgan, a substitute teacher in the school district. “I think it’s more of a political decision to open the schools or an economic decision.”
There will be precautions in place on all school campuses such as wearing a face mask. Hopes, who is not only a school board member but also an epidemiologist says, the school district is working very closely with the health department.
“I believe the five of us on the Manatee County School Board are the ones that are powered by law,” said Hopes. “The constitution to make the decisions regarding what is best for the children in Manatee County and the families in Manatee County.”
Parents will have to let the school district now which option their child is going with by Wednesday, July 22nd.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.