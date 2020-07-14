Manatee Co. tax collector to temporarily close its Palma Sola office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Tax Collector will temporarily close its Palma Sola office starting this Friday, July 17.
To continue in-office service, four locations will remain open by appointment only; DeSoto, 819 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton; Driver License Office, 904 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton; Lakewood Ranch, 6007 111th ST. E., Bradenton; and North River, 4333 US 301 N., Ellenton.
“Because of fluctuating staff levels due to the health crisis, our team is constantly reviewing data and strategically making decisions,” said Tax Collector Ken Burton, Jr. “Just as our Office is evolving, our customers are, too. Online transactions have increased by 66% over June last year. This indicates that customers are taking advantage of their safest option by completing transactions on taxcollector.com, which enables us to operate more efficiently while minimizing health risks.”
Customers are strongly encouraged to use contact-free options to complete eligible transactions.
Processing times for most online transactions on taxcollector.com average one to two business days.
Self-service kiosks are also available for vehicle registration renewals at three Publix stores; Beachway Plaza, 7310 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (across the street from the Palma Sola office), Lockwood Commons, 4240 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, and Parkwood Square, 9005 US 301 N., Parrish.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.