First Alert Weather: Suncoast weather pattern change only days away

Light and variable winds will be possible tomorrow which will signal the end to the west wind pattern. Due to the lighter winds the seabreeze will become the driving force for showers. The amount of morning rain showers near the coast will diminish and higher rain chances will build in inland areas in the afternoon. Due to the lighter wind pattern the storm motion will likely be slower and produce more rain as the storms grow and die over the same general locations rather than moving on. The pattern will be fully established by Thursday with an east wind flow returning us to cooler starts to the morning, warmer afternoons and better rain chances for all. Thunderstorms will develop in inland locations in the afternoon and then drift back to the coast in the late afternoon and evening.