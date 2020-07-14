First Alert Weather: Suncoast weather pattern change only days away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Like yesterday, less than normal rainfall is expected today. The west wind pattern will remain unchanged with a coastal showers or isolated thunderstorm near the coast between morning and early afternoon. In the later afternoon and evening the focus for shower and thunderstorm activity will shift to inland areas. Heat Indexex will again today be warm with the “feels like temperatures” coming in at about 105 this afternoon. A pattern shift will begin tomorrow but will not be fully in place until Thursday.
Light and variable winds will be possible tomorrow which will signal the end to the west wind pattern. Due to the lighter winds the seabreeze will become the driving force for showers. The amount of morning rain showers near the coast will diminish and higher rain chances will build in inland areas in the afternoon. Due to the lighter wind pattern the storm motion will likely be slower and produce more rain as the storms grow and die over the same general locations rather than moving on. The pattern will be fully established by Thursday with an east wind flow returning us to cooler starts to the morning, warmer afternoons and better rain chances for all. Thunderstorms will develop in inland locations in the afternoon and then drift back to the coast in the late afternoon and evening.
