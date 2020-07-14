FDOH reports 9,194 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, state suffers 132 new coronavirus related deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 291,629 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,409 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Tuesday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 132 deaths since Monday’s update and it is the largest amount of COVID-19 related fatalities that Florida has experienced in terms of the one-day numbers.
139,775 of those total cases involve Florida residents. It’s an increase of 9,194 reported cases since Monday.
The DOH has processed 2,685,243 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the state isn’t changing a decision last month to reimpose a ban on bars selling alcohol for on-site consumption because of widespread non-compliance with coronavirus safety measures. You can read more about that by clicking here.
The City of Venice decided not to move forward on creating an emergency mask wearing ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday.
City Council members seemed to be split about requiring face masks, but Mayor Ron Feinsod was someone who was pushing for the emergency ordinance.
DeSantis is holding a COVID-19 related press conference and round-table discussion in Miami on Tuesday.
The county-by-county numbers are currently still being updated.
