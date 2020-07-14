1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigation following an overnight fatal crash in Manatee County.
A 46-year-old male is dead and a 34-year-old male is critically injured. According to investigators, a sedan was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane of University Parkway when it collided with a car traveling westbound.
The deceased individual is from Sarasota, but officials have not released his name at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
