1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash in Manatee County
By ABC7 Staff | July 14, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 8:19 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigation following an overnight fatal crash in Manatee County.

A 46-year-old male is dead and a 34-year-old male is critically injured. According to investigators, a sedan was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane of University Parkway when it collided with a car traveling westbound.

The deceased individual is from Sarasota, but officials have not released his name at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

