Bradenton man sentenced to 22 years for death of infant

The child’s mother told detectives she was driven to a nail salon by Uvo. The 3-month old child was also in the car. When the child’s mother called him to pick her up, he arrived with the child in the car. The mother said the child was lifeless and felt slightly cold to the touch. When the child’s mother called 911, Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo fled from the scene on foot because he had three warrants out of Lee County.