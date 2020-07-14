Bradenton man sentenced to 22 years for death of infant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was sentenced to 22 years for the death of an infant in 2017.
According to Sarasota Police officials, Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo, 28, was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served followed by five (5) years probation with special conditions.
Uvo was found guilty by a jury in March 2020 after the death of a child in December 2017 in the City of Sarasota.
The child’s mother told detectives she was driven to a nail salon by Uvo. The 3-month old child was also in the car. When the child’s mother called him to pick her up, he arrived with the child in the car. The mother said the child was lifeless and felt slightly cold to the touch. When the child’s mother called 911, Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo fled from the scene on foot because he had three warrants out of Lee County.
Uvo was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child following a December 2017 aggravated battery case involving a 3-month old child. A medical examiner’s final report, completed April 2018, showed the manner of death was homicide.
Uvo was given credit for time served.
