Venice City Council to discuss mask wearing ordinance on Tuesday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Most people in Venice are wearing a face mask, some are not. It could soon become mandatory. The Venice City Council will be discussing and possibly voting on an emergency mask wearing ordinance on Tuesday. If it passes, masks would be required in all public places and outdoors when people aren’t social distancing.
“I think it’s very important and I think what really is the issue here is that we need to focus on using all the tools at our disposal to fight this COVID-19 virus,” said Ron Feinsod, Mayor of Venice. “We have tools and we should try to do everything we can to slow this down.”
Some people we talked with in downtown Venice say people should have a right to choose. Many people are in favor of a mask wearing ordinance saying it’s the right thing to do.
“Especially me being a senior citizen, I’m totally for everyone to have a mask on,” said Eddie Cruz, a Venice resident. “It’s going to protect me and it’s going to protect them.”
A lot of businesses in Venice have signs recommending wearing a mask, some have even made it mandatory. Mike Ehik is owner of Celebration Corner, an educational toy store. His store currently suggests for people to wear a mask and he is following all the CDC guidelines.
“If they make it mandatory we’ll follow the guidelines and start doing it before the mandate, if they decide to do it,” said Ehik. “But it should be optional for a person to wear one or not, but I prefer to wear it for public safety, to keep everybody safe.”
City council will be discussing this at their meeting on Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock. The mayor says, if it passes, a mask wearing ordinance would go into effect in about a week.
