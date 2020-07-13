Two Sarasota County summer camps are closed after a camper tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, Sarasota County confirmed the summer camps at Laurel Park in Nokomis and Bee Ridge Park are closed for about two weeks.
A camper at the Laurel Park Summer Camp tested positive for COVID-19. Also, a staff member at the Bee Ridge Park location was showing “COVID-like symptoms”.
According to a county spokesperson, they tried to find another staff member for the Bee Ridge Park summer camp to fill in but could not find one due to security precautions.
Lauren Jacobs, who is a single mother, says wouldn’t feel comfortable putting her children in summer camp in the middle of a pandemic.
“I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t because I try to stay on top of him because he is younger. I don’t want him putting his hands in his mouth, touching his eyes, his face. Do you have a bunch of kids running around? That’s hard to stay on top of it,” says Jacobs.
The county says parents can expect full refunds.
The Bee Ridge Summer Camp is closed through Monday, July 27 and the Laurel Park Summer Camp is closed through Friday, July 24.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.