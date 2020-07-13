Mote Marine Laboratory releases turtle back into the wild

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers with the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium safely released JT, the adult male loggerhead turtle back into the wild.
JT was being treated at Mote after he became entangled in a crab trap. After his rehabilitation, crews worked to release him back in the wild. He was also satellite tagged so that researchers can learn more about post-release behavior of rehabilitated turtles as well as habitat, home range and migratory pathways of adult male loggerheads in the Gulf of Mexico.
Sarasota police also assisted in the release. You can watch the video down below.
