Florida man arrested for burning a building during civil disturbance in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly burning a building during a civil disturbance in May.
The arrest of Terrance Hester Jr., 20, was made by federal authorities in Oswego, NY, was based on a criminal complaint for burning a Champs Sports store.
According to the complaint, on May 30 and 31, a protest that was happening near a shopping plaza in Tampa escalated into civil unrest, looting and destruction of property.
During the disturbance, the Champs store in the shopping plaza was set on fire and the building became fully engulfed in fire. This resulted in major damage to the building and the loss of property.
The estimated loss to the building, the Champs Sports store, and other business in the shopping plaza is $1.25 million.
Law enforcement says video footage that was collected by investigators showed that Hester was one of the people who participated in the disturbance.
According to police, he tossed a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a broken window, and fire investigators determined that Hester’s actions caused or contributed to the cause of the fire.
The full criminal complaint that Hester was arrested upon is posted below.
This case remains under investigation and Hester remains in police custody.
