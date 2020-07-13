First Alert Weather: Big changes on the way for Suncoast weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first half of the week we will see conditions very similar to what we have seen in the past week or more. A west wind pattern will keep us in this familiar pattern. You can expect only an isolated sprinkle near the coast followed by rapid shift in the rain chances to inland locations. The big difference between today’s pattern and, say, last week is that dry air that has moved into the area. In fact, near historic dry air is in place aloft and rain chances will remain very low for about three days. After Thursday, a pattern shift will take place.
On Thursday and large area of high pressure starts to build in the Atlantic. The high pressure in the Gulf becomes less important to our forecast as fades away. The larger impact from the Atlantic high will shift our winds to the east. The east wind will transport moisture from Atlantic and move it across the state and into the Suncoast. Also, east winds have the chance to warm over the peninsula before arriving on the Suncoast and thereby warm us a few degrees. With the warmer air and higher moisture, we return to the more typical summer time pattern of thunderstorms building inland and drifting back to the Gulf in the late afternoon and evening. This tends to cool us at a time of maximum daytime heating.
