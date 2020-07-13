First Alert Weather: Big changes on the way for Suncoast weather

On Thursday and large area of high pressure starts to build in the Atlantic. The high pressure in the Gulf becomes less important to our forecast as fades away. The larger impact from the Atlantic high will shift our winds to the east. The east wind will transport moisture from Atlantic and move it across the state and into the Suncoast. Also, east winds have the chance to warm over the peninsula before arriving on the Suncoast and thereby warm us a few degrees. With the warmer air and higher moisture, we return to the more typical summer time pattern of thunderstorms building inland and drifting back to the Gulf in the late afternoon and evening. This tends to cool us at a time of maximum daytime heating.