Englewood Pioneers Days asking for submissions for virtual Labor Day event

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood’s Pioneer Day parade is going virtual this year because of COVID-19.
The Pioneer Days Board is asking businesses and residents to submit pictures, video and other great stories about the people and places in Englewood and those submissions will be put together to viewed online.
They also want a self driving parade. Those who want to build a float, or make posters can do so and submit video or pictures to the board.
This is the second year the parade has had a change of plans. Last year, it was postponed because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
The event will be online at 9:00 a.m. on Labor Day.
