Charlotte High School teacher charged with sexual battery

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teacher at Charlotte High School has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.
Brendan Toop works as a social studies teacher and coach at the school. He was taken into custody over the weekend by Punta Gorda Police. The allegations come from a former student, police say. During the investigation, another allegation from a different student was made.
Police say he also allegedly sent sexual messages to the students through social media.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.