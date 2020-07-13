Charlotte High School teacher charged with sexual battery

Charlotte High School teacher charged with sexual battery
Brendan Toop (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | July 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 12:06 PM

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teacher at Charlotte High School has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Brendan Toop works as a social studies teacher and coach at the school. He was taken into custody over the weekend by Punta Gorda Police. The allegations come from a former student, police say. During the investigation, another allegation from a different student was made.

Police say he also allegedly sent sexual messages to the students through social media.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.