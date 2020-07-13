Breaking down COVID cases on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 12-thousand new cases. That adds on to the 15-thousand record daily total from this weekend.
267 cases are new on the Suncoast today.
Manatee and Sarasota counties now have a combined nine zip codes with a high number of cases since March.
Manatee County has 6 zip codes with elevated case totals---34221, 34209, 34205, 34203, 34207 and 34208... 34208 has had nearly 1-thousand cases.
Sarasota County now reporting three hot zones in zip codes 34232, 34237, and 34234--- they all have between 300 and 355 cases reported.
“Where we see the problem is people... the exact example that you gave. They are notified that they were potentially in contact... they’re concerned enough to get tested but they forget to exclude from work or stay away from others until they get those results. And when the results come in positive then they’ve now exposed all those additional people unnecessarily,” said Sarasota DOH Health Officer Chuck Henry during a FB live last week.
The hot zones are a compilation since March and don’t tell the full story of what’s happening now.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration have started releasing how many COVID patients there are at hospitals across the state. On the Suncoast there are 218 people hospitalized with the virus.
Sarasota County is leading the area with 129 of those hospitalizations. Sarasota Memorial Hospital reports 98 of the county total are at their facility.
In Manatee County there are 89 people hospitalized. 56 of which are at Manatee Memorial.
The Governor said this afternoon in Miami that there’s been an uptick of hospitalizations.
He attributes increased testing to the increase of positive daily cases state-wide. Today he is saying the percent positivity is a lot higher now than it was during the first few months when cases were popping up across the state.
"Science says that if everybody in the community is diligent of wearing masks when they can't social distance it will dramatically decrease the transmission of this virus in our community," said Sarasota DOH Health Officer Chuck Henry
The Governor in Miami said the state is doing what they can to bring down the number of cases by pushing more personnel in to hospitals and bringing in more resources.
