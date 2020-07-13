Big changes to weather pattern begins this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a west wind again on Tuesday expect a few scattered morning coastal showers and then a 30% chance for afternoon storms mainly inland.
The high will be near 90 with a feels like temperature in the triple digits once again. The system which has been driving the westerly winds will be lifting out on Wednesday and high pressure will then move to the north and east of the Suncoast which will put us back into the more prevailing summer pattern here along the Suncoast.
What that means is that we will begin to see storms form inland and then push or move back toward the Gulf later in the afternoon and early evening.
This will begin to cool things down during the evening hours. It will still be warm but not like it has been. Lately the heat index at 10 p.m. has been in the low to mid 90′s.
Wednesday will be a day of transition as the high pressure to our south makes a break toward the north. Expect another hot and humid day with a little better chance for a few scattered storms at anytime during the day. The rain chance on Wednesday is at 40%.
Thursday we will see a few more afternoon and evening storms closer to the coast as winds begin to shift to the SE during the morning and early afternoon. There will be a westerly wind, sea breeze, developing by mid afternoon which will be the catalyst for storms to develop inland and push back toward the coast. The rain chance for Thursday afternoon is 50% for those scattered storms.
This pattern will hold through the weekend and beyond so that means expect a return to many more lightning strikes with this normal set up. Keep safe if you can hear the thunder roar go indoors. It only takes about 20 minutes for a shower to generate lightning. So if the skies look threatening it is a good idea to seek shelter before the 1st. strike occurs.
For boaters on Tuesday it is more of the same with W to NW winds at 5-10 kts. and seas 2 feet or less.
